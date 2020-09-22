FSSAI To Conduct Exams On October 10, 11; Admit Cards Soon

FSSAI will conduct exams on October 10, 11 for selection to 13 posts.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct written exam on October 10, 11. Though FSSAI had received requests to postpone the exams for reasons like COVID-19 pandemic and clash of dates with other exams, it has decided to conduct the exams in October, on the same dates. "In the larger interest, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to conduct the written exam on the same date," FSSAI has said in a notification which is available on its website.

The exams will be held in a single shift on October 10. On this day, FSSAI has scheduled exam for the Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant, Assistant Manager (IT) and Assistant Manager posts.

On October 11, exams will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, exam will be held for Technical Officer, Junior Assistant, IT Assistant and Deputy Manager posts and in the second shift, the exam will be held for Central Food Safety Officer, Administrative Officer, Hindi Translator and Personal Assistant posts.

FSSAI has said it will issue admit cards to the candidates by sending it to their respective email IDs.

The exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

This exam is the second round test for selection to 13 administrative and non-administrative posts in FSSAI which were notified in March 2019. The first round test, a computer based exam, was held from July 24 to 26 last year. The result was declared on November 15, 2019.

These are the exams which were earlier scheduled in September and were later postponed.

