FSSAI Postpones Written Exam Scheduled In September

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has postponed the written exam scheduled to be held on September 5 and 6. "Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to postpone the date of examination for all 13 categories of posts. Fresh dates will be announced in due course," FSSAI has said in a notification.

The exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

This exam is the second round test for selection to 13 administrative and non-administrative posts in FSSAI which were notified in March 2019. The first round test, a computer based exam, was held from July 24 to 26 last year. The result was declared on November 15, 2019.

This exam will be a written test. It was initially scheduled to be held in August. On July 3, FSSAI announced that the exam dates were rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of train services.

A total of 275 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

For many posts like Technical officer, Assistant and others written test is the last selection round. For other posts like Assistant Director, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer there will be an interview held after the written test. For posts like Junior Assistant there will be a skill test after the written exam.

