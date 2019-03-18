FSSAI, Apex Food Regulator, Announces Jobs. 275 Vacancies.

FSSAI Recruitment 2019: Online registration for the recruitment will begin on March 26.

Jobs | | Updated: March 18, 2019 14:52 IST
FSSAI, Apex Food Regulator, Announces Jobs. 275 Vacancies.

FSSAI Recruitment 2019 For 275 Posts: Know How To Apply


New Delhi: 

 

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for filling up 275 vacancies. The direct recruitment is open for both experienced candidates and freshers. Online registration for the recruitment has been postponed till March 26. The registration was supposed to begin on March 15, as per the notification released by FSSAI earlier on March 3.

Official Website

There has been no update on the end date of registration. As per the old schedule, the registration link will be active till April 14.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager: 4 posts
  • Deputy Manager: 6 posts
  • IT Assistant: 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager (IT): 5 posts
  • Personal Assistant: 25 posts
  • Hindi Translator: 2 posts
  • Junior Assistant Grade I: 7 posts
  • Assistant: 34 posts
  • Administrative Officer: 2 posts
  • Central Food Safety Officer: 37 posts
  • Technical Officer: 130 posts
  • Assistant Director (Technical): 15 posts
  • Assistant Director: 5 posts

FSSAIrecruitment 2019

