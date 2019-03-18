FSSAI, Apex Food Regulator, Announces Jobs. 275 Vacancies.

FSSAI Recruitment 2019 For 275 Posts: Know How To Apply

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for filling up 275 vacancies. The direct recruitment is open for both experienced candidates and freshers. Online registration for the recruitment has been postponed till March 26. The registration was supposed to begin on March 15, as per the notification released by FSSAI earlier on March 3.

Official Website

There has been no update on the end date of registration. As per the old schedule, the registration link will be active till April 14.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager: 4 posts

Deputy Manager: 6 posts

IT Assistant: 3 posts

Assistant Manager (IT): 5 posts

Personal Assistant: 25 posts

Hindi Translator: 2 posts

Junior Assistant Grade I: 7 posts

Assistant: 34 posts

Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Central Food Safety Officer: 37 posts

Technical Officer: 130 posts

Assistant Director (Technical): 15 posts

Assistant Director: 5 posts

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.