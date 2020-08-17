'Office Of The Special Defence Personnel Forum' Is A Fake Organisation: Government's Fact Check

"There is no such organisation exists under the Ministry," PIB Fact Check has said.

The Employment News, a weekly job journal from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has notified a fake job advertisement in its 15-21 August edition. The job advertisement claims that over 500 vacancies are available in a "Office of the Special Defence Personnel Forum" in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Government's factcheck organisation, PIB Fact Check, has said that it's a fake recruitment notice. Employment News has withdrawn the notice now.

"No such organisation exists under the Ministry," PIB Fact Check has said.

An organisation "Special Defence Personnel Forum" has issued an advertisement, claiming to be working & recruiting for various posts under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.#PIBFactCheck: No such organisation exists under the Ministry. The advertisement is #Fakepic.twitter.com/sROKOsKjDG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 12, 2020

On this, the Employment News has said, "The advertisement of vacancies by "Office of the 'Special Defence' Personnel Forum" in 15-21 August 2020 issue of Employment News/Rozgar Samachar is being withdrawn as its veracity is not established. @pibfactcheck such organization doesn't exist in the concerned Ministry. Corrigendum to this effect is being issued in 'Rojgar Samachar' issue dated 22-28 August, 2020. Any Inconvenience is deeply regretted. We assure our readers that Verification and approval mechanism for Ads in Employment News is being strengthened to ensure no future lapses."

As per the data available in the website, Employment News has a circulation of over one lakh copies per week. It is released both online and offline and it can be inferred that a large number of job seekers rely on the offline version or the newspaper of Employment News.

The Employment News has said that it will release a corrigendum in the next edition which is 22-28 August.

The website related to the fraud job is still active.

Click here for more Jobs News