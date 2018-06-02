Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: Know More

Engineers India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up 141 vacancies in the posts of Engineer/ Officer, Deputy Manager and DGM and Junior Accountant.

June 02, 2018
New Delhi:  Engineers India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up 141 vacancies in the posts of Engineer/ Officer, Deputy Manager and DGM and Junior Accountant. The last date to apply is June 20, 2018. The  cut-off  date  for  educational  qualification,  required  experience  (if  applicable)  and  upper  age  is May 30, 2018. 'The   place   of   posting for Construction Engineers /Officers in   all   levels   shall   be at   construction sites/offices and for others may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc,' reads the official notification about the place of posting.

Vacancy Details
 
eil india


While sending online applications, candidates are required to send scanned copies of education (all  year  marksheets  and  certificates)  and  experience  documents. After submission of online application, candidates should retain a copy of the same for future reference. 'The print  out  of    application    should  be retained  by  candidate  &  four copies of   the  application  is required  to  be  submitted at the time of written test /interview.'

