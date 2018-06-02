Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018: Know More

Engineers India Limited Recruitment 2018 Details: Know How To Apply

Engineers India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up 141 vacancies in the posts of Engineer/ Officer, Deputy Manager and DGM and Junior Accountant. The last date to apply is June 20, 2018. The cut-off date for educational qualification, required experience (if applicable) and upper age is May 30, 2018. 'The place of posting for Construction Engineers /Officers in all levels shall be at construction sites/offices and for others may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc,' reads the official notification about the place of posting.While sending online applications, candidates are required to send scanned copies of education (all year marksheets and certificates) and experience documents. After submission of online application, candidates should retain a copy of the same for future reference. 'The print out of application should be retained by candidate & four copies of the application is required to be submitted at the time of written test /interview.'