No Delays, Says Air India As Aircraft Technicians Under Government Strike: Report

Approximately 1,700 aircraft technicians of Centre-owned AI Engineering Services Limited went on a strike on Tuesday over various salary-related issues, sources said.

However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told news agency PTI that no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.

The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources told Press Trust of India.

AIESL was not part of Air India's disinvestment deal by the Centre last year.

It did not respond to news agency PTI's request for a statement on the matter.



