Job Opportunities At IGCAR, Kalpakkam

IGCAR Recruitment 2018 For 248 Posts

Technical Officer/ C (Architecture, Civil, Safety): 4 posts

Scientific Assistant/ C (Architecture, Civil, Safety): 13 posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category- I ((Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Chemical, Chemistry, Physics): 83 posts

Technician/C (Draughtsman (Civil), Mason, Plumber, Carpenter, Surveyor, Boiler Attendant): 17 posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category- II (Plant Operator, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Welder (GMAW & GTAW), Mechanical Machine Tool Maintenance, Instrument Mechanic, Fitter, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Machinist, Lab. Assistant [Biology/Physics/Chemistry]: 114 posts

Upper Division Clerk: 7 posts

Stenographer Grade III: 10 posts

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, Technician, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer posts. The online registration option for recruitment to the above mentioned posts will be open till June 17, 2018. Interested candidates can apply at the official website igcar.gov.in. IGCAR will conduct exams for selecting candidates to the post. Exam pattern is different for different posts. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details in this regard. The online exam will be held at 26 cities.