Indira Gandhi Centre For Atomic Research (IGCAR) Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates, Others

IGCAR recruitment 2021 for 337 posts begins

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited applications from graduates, postgraduate and others to select and recruit for 337 various posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the IGCAR. Candidates can fill and submit them on or before May 14.

Apply Online

Out of the 337 posts, 239 are for stipendiary trainees. The other posts are scientific officer, technical officer, security guard, work assistant, canteen attendant, stenographer, and clerk posts.

Graduate engineers can apply for technical officer post. However, for the atmospheric science and meteorology discipline candidates with MSc qualifications can apply.

PhD holders can apply for the Scientific Officer post.

Candidates with matriculation qualifications are eligible to apply for technician and administrative posts.

Candidates with Diploma can apply for Stipendiary traineeship in IGCAR. Class 10 pass candidates with ITI in relevant discipline are also eligible for it.

Stipendiary trainees will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, advanced test and trade or skills test.

The selection process of all other posts varies. Candidates can find the details from the job notification.

Click here for more Jobs News