Engineers India Limited Hiring For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh

Engineers India Limited (EIL), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Junior Draftsmen (Grades 1, 2, and 3). Interested candidates must submit their applications by September 25 through the official recruitment website, recruitment.eil.co.in. The cut-off date for educational qualifications, relevant experience (if applicable), and the maximum age limit is August 31, 2024. Candidates must provide the percentage of marks for their qualifications. If the university/institute uses a CGPA/OGPA/CPI or letter grade system, the equivalent percentage must be specified. At the time of the skill test, candidates will need to present official documentation or certification from their University/Institute for verification.

Vacancy Details

Jr Draftsman Grade-III:

Qualification

Requires a 2-year ITI Draftsmanship course. Total vacancies: 11 (UR-5, SC-2, ST-1, OBC(NCL)-2, EWS-1). Pay scale: Rs 24,000 - Rs 90,000.

Jr Draftsman Grade II:

Requires a 3-year diploma with a minimum of 65% marks in the relevant field. Total vacancies: 6 (UR-2, SC-1, ST-1, OBC(NCL)-1, EWS-1).

Pay scale: Rs 25,000 - Rs 1,00,000.

Jr Draftsman Grade-I:

Qualification

Requires a 3-year diploma with at least 65% marks.

Pay scale: Rs 26,500 - Rs 1,15,000.

Experience Required:

Grade-I: 5 years

Grade-II: 1 year

Grade-III: 2 years

Age Limit:

The maximum age for all positions is 30 years as of August 31, 2024.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on a skill test held in Delhi. EIL may restrict the number of candidates based on their qualifications and experience. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified via email.

Engineers India Limited Recruitment: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, recruitment.eil.co.in.

Complete the online form with the required details.

Upload necessary documents, including photographs, signatures, and certificates.

Candidates are advised to retain a copy of their application for future reference during the selection process.

Once submitted, applications cannot be withdrawn. Requests for cancellation or withdrawal to submit a new, updated, or revised application will not be considered.

At any point, if it is found that a candidate does not meet the required eligibility criteria, they will be disqualified. EIL holds the right to reject any application without providing a reason.

For more information, visit the official website for detailed notification.