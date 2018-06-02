Job Opportunities At Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited Interested candidates can apply at the official website gsecl.in. Online registration will be open till June 18, 2018 (till 6.00 pm).

Share EMAIL PRINT GSECL Recruitment 2018 For 166 Posts New Delhi: Online applications have been invited by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for



Vacancy Details Accounts Officer: 15 posts

Deputy Superintendent (Accounts): 19 posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Electrical: 50 posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Mechanical: 50 posts

Instrument Mechanic: 32 posts

Eligibility Criteria Accounts Officer: CA / ICWA; age limit 35 years (40 years for reserved category)

Deputy Superintendent (Accounts): CA / ICWA, MBA (Finance), M.Com. (Accounts/Finance) and minimum two years' relevant experience after obtaining minimum qualification; age limit 35 years (40 years for reserved category)

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Electrical: Diploma in Electrical Engineering; age limit 35 years (40 years for reserved category)

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Mechanical: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering; age limit 35 years (40 years for reserved category)

Instrument Mechanic: Diploma in Instrumentation & Control; age limit 35 years (40 years for reserved category)

Click here for more Jobs News



Online applications have been invited by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for recruitment to 166 vacancies for Accounts Officer, Deputy Superintendents, Vidyut Sahayak and Instrument Mechanic posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website gsecl.in. Online registration has already begun and will be open till June 18, 2018 (till 6.00 pm). NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter