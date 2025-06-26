Burqa On Statue Of Liberty? How MAGA Is Fuming Over Zohran Mamdani's Win

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic socialist just won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, and MAGA supporters are not chuffed. New York governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded defeat overnight, and if elected, Mamdani would be the first Indian-American and Muslim mayor in the history of New York City.

However, because he is a Muslim of Gujarati ancestry, far-right social media politicians and users have been sharing Islamophobic posts against him. Marjorie Taylor Greene, US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021, was one of them.

This hits hard. pic.twitter.com/YUrNTZW5lq — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 25, 2025

The post shows a digitally altered picture of the Statue of Liberty covered in a black burqa. Another MAGA supporter, Don Keith shared the picture with the caption, "Congratulations New York". Nancy Mace, the US representative for South Carolina's 1st congressional district since 2021, shared a photo of Mamdani in a kurta pajama, and captioned it as, "After 9/11 we said "Never Forget." I think we sadly have forgotten."

Apart from Republican politicians, users rushed to comment on the scenario, with one user writing, NYC in 2001: We will never forget! NYC in 2025: Elects Muslim jihadist! NYC in 2040: Obey Sharia Law or leave! NYC in 2060: Convert to Islam or die!", and another saying, "The stupidity of NYC voting for their own demise! While the Jihadist might have won the primary as the Democrat candidate, it doesn't mean he's going to be mayor! But if he in fact does win, DOOM on those who blindly opted to vote for their own city's downfall!"

After 9/11 we said "Never Forget."



I think we sadly have forgotten. pic.twitter.com/f3iCXKUIRa — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 25, 2025

Mamdani has been vocal about his criticism regarding US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and has slammed billionaire donors who backed Cuomo. He has also been outspoken against the Israeli war on Gaza and described the ordeal as a "genocide", while clarifying that he is not anti-semitic.

After his win, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor."

He added, He added, "We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is grovelling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

Mamdani directly responded to Trump at the Democratic debate and said, "I am Donald Trump's worst nightmare, as a progressive, Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things I believe in."

Despite the backlash, it is noteworthy that the original designs for the Statue of the Liberty were inspired by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi's sketches of veiled Egyptian women. Today, it is known that the statue is a gift from France to the United States, celebrating their alliance during the American and French revolutions. The statue was originally envisioned as a peasant in traditional Arab dress - a Muslim woman, holding a lantern as a symbol of progress. However, when the Egyptian government rejected the proposal, he reworked on the concept and reimagined the statue as a classical Roman goddess and offered it to the United States, where it is now known as the Statue of Liberty.