"Money Can't Buy Class": Jeff Bezos' Wedding Invite Roasted Online

The wedding festivities for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez have already begun in Venice, but the couple has found itself at the centre of an unexpected criticism - their wedding invitation.

A glimpse of the invite, obtained by ABC News, has triggered a wave of ridicule online. The couple, together for six years, will exchange vows in a multi-day celebration said to include an official ceremony on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.

Far from the elegance expected of a billionaire's wedding, the invitation's design - a collage of butterflies, birds, feathers, and shooting stars in shades of pink and blue, set against a stark white background - has been branded "atrocious" and "ugly" by social media users.

The card included a message requesting guests not to bring gifts. It read, "We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts."

Instead, the invite said the couple would make charitable contributions on behalf of attendees. "Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice."

"This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come," the invitation added.

While the intention appeared thoughtful, the visual presentation left many unimpressed.

People on X (formerly Twitter) quickly began mocking the invite.

One user joked, "Was the invitation made in Microsoft Paint?"

Another remarked bluntly, "That invite is atrocious. Obviously, money can't buy taste or class."

More scathing reactions followed.

"Wow, what an ugly announcement/invitation. With all the money he has they could have at least done something pretty and classy."

"This invitation looks like an 11-year-old made it," wrote another user

Despite the backlash, anticipation for the high-profile event remains sky-high. While initial reports suggested the wedding festivities would run from June 24 to 26, The Independent reported the actual timeline appears to be later in the week. Italian authorities have only confirmed that the ceremony will be held in late June.

Multiple reports say the lavish affair will span three days, with Bezos's luxurious superyacht Koru moored in Venice's harbour, playing a central role in the celebrations.