Eastern Coalfields Limited Announces Special Recruitment Drive; 117 Vacancies

Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates belonging to OBC, SC/ ST categories for recruitment to 117 Mining Sirdar posts. Interested candidates can register for the recruitment online at the official website easterncoal.gov.in. The upper age limit for OBC candidates is 38 years and it is 40 years for other categories. 'For Ex-service man as per Govt. Guidelines, and there will be no age bar for Departmental candidates. Departmental candidates should forward the hard copy of downloaded application submitted online through proper channel,' reads the official notification.Candidates must have minimum educational qualification of 10+2 or Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering. In addition to this candidates should also have valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate for being eligible for the recruitment.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. 'Finally selected candidates have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by company's own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit, will be disqualified for employment,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the selection process. The written exam will assess the general knowledge of the candidate along with the concerned subject. The exam will be objective in nature and the answers will be evaluated through OMR machine.Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 9 April and candidates can apply till 19 April.