Eastern Coalfields Limited Announces Special Recruitment Drive; 117 Vacancies

Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates belonging to OBC, SC/ ST categories for recruitment to 117 Mining Sirdar posts.

Jobs | | Updated: April 07, 2018 12:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Eastern Coalfields Limited Announces Special Recruitment Drive; 117 Vacancies

ECL Recruitment 2018 For 117 Mining Sirdar Posts; Know How To Apply

New Delhi:  Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates belonging to OBC, SC/ ST categories for recruitment to 117 Mining Sirdar posts. Interested candidates can register for the recruitment online at the official website easterncoal.gov.in. The upper age limit for OBC candidates is 38 years and it is 40 years for other categories. 'For Ex-service man as per Govt. Guidelines, and there will be no age bar for Departmental candidates. Departmental candidates should forward the hard copy of downloaded application submitted online through proper channel,' reads the official notification.

Candidates must have minimum educational qualification of 10+2 or Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering. In addition to this candidates should also have valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate for being eligible for the recruitment. 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. 'Finally selected candidates have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by company's own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit, will be disqualified for employment,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the selection process. The written exam will assess the general knowledge of the candidate along with the concerned subject. The exam will be objective in nature and the answers will be evaluated through OMR machine.

Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 9 April and candidates can apply till 19 April.

Job Opportunities At Indian Bank; Check Details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs For 10+2 Pass Candidates; Know More

Rajasthan Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Notification Released

Comments
Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Eastern Coalfields Limitedrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................