Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications online at mponline.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: April 05, 2018 14:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi:  Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to junior clerk and assistant master/ middle school teacher posts. A total of 19 posts are open for recruitment. Applications have also been invited for recruitment to peon, pump attendant, ayah, mali and plumber posts. Candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for recruitment. While the selection process for all posts includes written test and skill test; for middle school teacher post candidates will be selected only on the basis of written test.

Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications online at mponline.gov.in. 'Exam fee of Rs. 200/- will be submitted online through the above mention Portal only. Exam Fees is exempted to ST candidates. Any amendment /notification in this regard shall be published on the above Portal only,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News (31 March).

Graduates with B.Ed. who have cleared Madhya Pradesh/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test are eligible to apply for Middle School Teacher post. 10+2 qualification is must for Junior Clerk, Pump Attendant and Plumber posts. Class 8 pass is required to apply for other posts.

Comments
Vacancy Details
Junior Clerk: 5 posts
Assistant Master/ Middle School Teacher: 14 posts
Peon: 6 posts
Pump Attendant: 2 posts
Ayah: 1 post
Mali: 2 posts
Plumber: 1 post 

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

recruitment 2018teacher

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018Salman KhanDiabetesHome Remedies

................................ Advertisement ................................