Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to junior clerk and assistant master/ middle school teacher posts. A total of 19 posts are open for recruitment. Applications have also been invited for recruitment to peon, pump attendant, ayah, mali and plumber posts. Candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for recruitment. While the selection process for all posts includes written test and skill test; for middle school teacher post candidates will be selected only on the basis of written test.



Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications online at mponline.gov.in. 'Exam fee of Rs. 200/- will be submitted online through the above mention Portal only. Exam Fees is exempted to ST candidates. Any amendment /notification in this regard shall be published on the above Portal only,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News (31 March).



Graduates with B.Ed. who have cleared Madhya Pradesh/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test are eligible to apply for Middle School Teacher post. 10+2 qualification is must for Junior Clerk, Pump Attendant and Plumber posts. Class 8 pass is required to apply for other posts.



Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk: 5 posts

Assistant Master/ Middle School Teacher: 14 posts

Peon: 6 posts

Pump Attendant: 2 posts

Ayah: 1 post

Mali: 2 posts

Plumber: 1 post



