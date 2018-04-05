Clerk, Teacher Recruitment At Saugor Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh

Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications online at mponline.gov.in. 'Exam fee of Rs. 200/- will be submitted online through the above mention Portal only. Exam Fees is exempted to ST candidates. Any amendment /notification in this regard shall be published on the above Portal only,' reads the official notification. The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News (31 March).
Graduates with B.Ed. who have cleared Madhya Pradesh/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test are eligible to apply for Middle School Teacher post. 10+2 qualification is must for Junior Clerk, Pump Attendant and Plumber posts. Class 8 pass is required to apply for other posts.
Junior Clerk: 5 posts
Assistant Master/ Middle School Teacher: 14 posts
Peon: 6 posts
Pump Attendant: 2 posts
Ayah: 1 post
Mali: 2 posts
Plumber: 1 post
