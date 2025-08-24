On CCTV, Bengal Teacher Slapped, Punched After He Protests Public Drinking

An arts teacher was assaulted in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after he objected to a group of people drinking in public in a residential area. A CCTV camera captured Nirupam Pal's assault. Police have arrested five people after Mr Pal registered a complaint.

The incident occurred in Belgharia on Saturday when Mr Pal was returning from a wedding ceremony and spotted some youngsters consuming liquor next to a road. When he confronted them and asked them not to drink in public, the accused thrashed him.

Rony Paul, a relative of Mr Pal, said, "I was sleeping. My uncle called and told me that he had been assaulted. Eight young men and a woman were drinking here. Uncle told them that they should not be drinking in public in broad daylight. They then slapped and punched him. He started bleeding from the nose. Bystanders rescued him. The attackers also threatened to kill him. We are scared."

The teacher was hospitalised and has registered a police complaint.

CCTV footage from the area shows three men and a woman raining blows on Mr Pal. He is seen trying to shield his face with his hands as the blows continue. One of the accused is seen intervening and trying to stop the attack, but the assailants keep hitting Mr Pal.

Police have arrested five accused in the case and further probe is on.

Local MLA and Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra said all local residents stand firmly with the teacher for protesting against public drinking in a residential neighbourhood. "We are all with him. All of you should protest. Earlier, we used to keep vigil in all localities at night. We will resume this practice after consulting with local councilors. This cannot be tolerated," the MLA said.