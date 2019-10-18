Body Of Bengal Coal Mine Worker Found, 2 Still Trapped

NDRF continues search operations as two men remain trapped inside Bengal coal mine.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Thursday has recovered the body of one person, who was trapped along with two others, from a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area.

The incident occurred on October 13 when four men allegedly tried to illegally dig up a coal mine. Three got trapped inside while one of them managed to escape.

Those trapped had reportedly lost consciousness after inhaling the poisonous methane gas inside the mine.

The Eastern Coalfields Limited tried to widen the narrow entrance to the mine to rescue them. Search and rescue operation for the two others is still on.

