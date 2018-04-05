Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Jobs For 10+2 Pass Candidates; Know More Online registration for recruitment to 1646 Fire Operator cum Driver posts will begin on 6 April.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced jobs for 10+2 pass candidates. Online registration for recruitment to 1646 Fire Operator cum Driver posts will begin on 6 April. Applicants with 10+2 qualification along with heavy motor driving license and Hindi/ Sanskrit knowledge up to matriculation are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is 6 May. Details of the recruitment is available at the official website of Haryana SSC at hssc.gov.in.



Candidates with colour blindness are not eligible for the post. Applicants must be in the age group of 17-42 years.



There will be no interview and 10 marks out of the total 100 will be allotted towards socio-economic criteria and experience. Written exam will carry 90 marks in total and will either be OMR sheet based or computer based.



After submission of online application candidates shall have to take a printout of the application form and submit the same during verification along with photo and identity proof.



