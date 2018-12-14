DSSSB Releases Primary Teacher Exam Final Answer Key; Result Soon

DSSSB has released the final answer key for Primary Teacher exam conducted in October 2018

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the final answer key for the objective examination which was conducted for recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Primary Teacher. The objective exam was conducted on October 28, 2018. The board had earlier released preliminary answer key and had invited objections from candidates who had appeared for the exam.

The final answer key has been prepared by the board after going over the objections received from candidates. The result of the objective examination will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. These answer keys are final and will now remain unchanged.

The final answer key is available in the e-challenge module. Candidates can login to the e-challenge module and download the final answer key.

DSSSB Primary Teacher Exam Final Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for DSSSB recruitment: www.dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step two: Enter your registration number, password and the visual code correctly.

Step three: Click on submit.

Step four: Once you have logged in, you can download the final answer key.

Now that the DSSSB has released the final answer key, the result for the Primary Teacher exam can be expected to be released soon.

Click here for more Jobs News