Delhi Government Starts Teacher Recruitment Drive For 75 CM Shri Schools

New Delhi, June 8: The Delhi government has launched a recruitment drive to appoint teachers for 75 CM Shri schools, which are scheduled to start within a year, according to an official circular.

The Directorate of Education has invited applications from current government school teachers for transfer to these schools through a special interface process.

According to the circular, positions are available for Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Primary Teachers (PRTs), and various teaching roles.

"Interested teachers must submit their applications through e-mail by June 9, 11.59 pm. Applicants should have at least five years remaining until retirement," the circular stated.

The interface sessions will be conducted on June 11 for PRTs and TGTs, and on June 12 for PGTs and miscellaneous teachers, starting at 10 am each day, it said.

An official said 12 of these schools will be completely rebuilt, while the remaining 63 will be established in existing government buildings that will be refurnished to meet the upgraded standards of CM Shri institutions.

The CM Shri schools initiative was announced during the Delhi Budget 2025-26, with Rs 100 crore allocated for the establishment of these schools.

Modelled after the central government's PM Shri schools, the CM Shri schools aim to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

The initiative focuses on providing modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms, AI-based learning tools, and courses in data science and robotics.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)