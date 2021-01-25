DSSSB Notifies New Exam Scheme For Various Posts

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Check new exam scheme

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified changes in the exam scheme for selection to various posts. "All pending requisitions and future vacancies of the mentioned posts shall be filled up in accordance with the new exam scheme," the Board has said. The various posts for which new exam schemes are announced are protection officer, programmer, filter supervisor, bacteriologist, junior mechanic, laboratory attendant, counsellor and others.

For selection to posts like protection officer, bacteriologist, counsellor and data analysis supervisor there will be a single tier technical exam of 300 marks and the duration of the test will be 3 hours.

For posts like programmer, salesman, general correspondence assistant, there will be a single tier general exam.

The exams will have questions from general awareness, general intelligence, reasoning ability, arithmetic, numericals, Hindi language and English language.

The technical exam will have an additional paper related to the subject relevant to the post.

"The DSSSB after having acknowledged the fact that the exam scheme of various posts has not been defined, formulated the scheme in its board meeting," the Board has said in the notification.

"The detailed information regarding exam scheme applicable for each individual post shall be given separately at the time of advertising the post or schedule of exam for that post," it has added.

