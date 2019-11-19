DSSSB Answer Key For Group 2 Exam Out. Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB answer key for the DASS Grade 2 exam has been released at dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

DSSSB answer key 2019: Draft answer key has been released for online computer based examination for DSSSB Grade 2 (DASS) examination held on November 8. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) answer key for the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) Grade 2 posts has been released on the official portal at dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in. According to a notification released by the Board, candidates may raise their objections till November 22.

"Candidates who had appeared in the Examination for the above said posts on the said dates, may view the draft answer keys and file objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at https://dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in," said a notification released at the DSSSB website.

DSSSB answer key direct download link

"The link will be available from 19.11.2019 to 22.11.2019," the notification said.

According to the Board, a help file for filling of objections regarding DSSSB answer key is available on the website of the DSSSB.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.