DSSSB, Delhi Releases Admit Card For PGT Exam

DSSSB Admit Card PGT 2018; Know How To Download

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for the PGT recruitment exam. The exams will be held in phase wise manner and in shifts. Admit card is available at the official website of dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their name and date of birth. 'Detailed instructions to download e-admit cards have been given on the official website of the Board. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in,' reads the official update.

Online mock test is also available online at the official website.

In another notification, DSSSB has revamped recruitment process for primary teacher which was notified in September 2017. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on July 2, 2018. Candidates who have already applied for the post code 16/17 w.e.f. 25/8/2017 to 15/9/2017 need not apply again, they would be given One time age relaxation upto the new cut off date,' reads the official update.

Candidates with 10+2 qualification and 2 years Diploma / Certificate Course / in Elementary Teacher education Course/ Junior Basic Training or equivalent or bachelor of elementary education from a recognized institution are eligible to apply provided they have qualified CTET. Applicants must have passed Hindi as a subject at Secondary level. They must also have passed English as a subject at secondary or senior secondary level.

