DSSSB, Delhi To Conduct Recruitment Exams In July; Check Details

Share EMAIL PRINT DSSSB Exam Date Announced; Know More New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct exams for various post codes in July 2018. The Board has announced the exam dates. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment in 2017 can download their admit cards June 25, 2018 onwards. The exams will be held in phase wise manner and in shifts. Admit cards will be available at the official website of dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their name and date of birth. 'Detailed instructions to download e-admit cards have been given on the official website of the Board. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in,' reads the official update.



DSSSB Exam 2018: Time Table July 2, 2018 : PGT English (Female). The exam will be held in two shifts.

: PGT English (Female). The exam will be held in two shifts. July 8, 2018 : Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ QC), Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics), Scientific Assistant (Physics)

: Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ QC), Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics), Scientific Assistant (Physics) July 22, 2018: Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Scientific Assistant (Documents), Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo), Laboratory Assistant (Photo), Sr. Scientific Assistant (Biology) and Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents)

