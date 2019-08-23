DSSSB Admit Card Released For Various Exams. Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB admit cards have been released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB admit card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released the admit card for various recruitment exams scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019. DSSSB admit card has been released for the recruitment exams announced for the hiring of Librarian, Craft Instructor (Wireman), Labour Welfare Officer, Technical Assistant, Craft Instructor Surveyor and Craft Instructor Draughtsman Mechanical. The Board had released the admit card for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade II, and Junior Lab Assistant exams. DSSSB admit card links can be found on the official websites of the Board, at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB admit card 2019: Direct download link

Candidates may download their DSSSB admit card from the direct link given here:

DSSSB admit card direct link

DSSSB admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your DSSSB admit card:

Step one: Go to official website for DSSSB: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided.

Step three: Enter your application number and date of birth on next page after choosing your exam.

Step four: Submit and download your DSSSB admit card.

