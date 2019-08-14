DSSSB Releases Admit Card For Online Exam On August 18

DSSSB has released admit card for LDC recruitment exam

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade II, and Junior Lab Assistant exam. The admit card has been released for examinations scheduled on August 17 and August 18, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card using their application number.

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for DSSSB: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided.

Step three: Enter your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

DSSSB Admit Card Download: Direct Link

The examinations scheduled on August 17 and August 18 will be conducted in computer-based mode.

DSSSB has also released admit card for post codes 18/14, 94/14, 76/14, 200/14, 205/14, 52/15 for which offline exam will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

Candidates can download their admit cards for these posts using the same steps mentioned above.

