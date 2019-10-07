DSSSB Junior Clerk Exam Soon. Check Admit Card, Syllabus Details Here

DSSSB Junior Clerk admit card is available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB will hold the Junior Clerk recruitment exam this week and admit cards have been released on the official website of the Board. DSSSB admit card for the Junior Clerk exam can be downloaded from the portal: dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB Junior Clerk syllabus is also available on the official portal. Questions for this Tier 1 exam will be asked from the areas like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability and also the candidates will be tested on their knowledge of Ninth Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension.

DSSSB Junior Clerk syllabus

General Awareness:

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidates' General Awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability:

The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability:

The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables& Graphs etc. of 10th level.

Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension:

In addition to the testing of candidate's understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered.

Section B:

Post specific subject related questions: Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed in the Recruitment Rules for the post will be asked in this section.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.