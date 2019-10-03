DSSSB Releases Tier I Admit Card For Assistant Director, Driver And Other Posts

DSSSB has released tier I admit card for recruitment exam on October 12

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment exam which will be conducted for Craft Instructor, Assistant Director (Horticulture), Assistant Community Organizers, Assistant Architect, Store -Keeper, and Driver (male) posts. The admit cards are available for download on the official recruitment portal for DSSSB. The Tier I exam for selection on these posts will be held on October 12, 2019.

Candidates can download their admit card using their registration number (generated at the time of application) and their date of birth.

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Go to official DSSB website.

Click on the link provided for admit card download.

Select the exam, in this case 'First Tier'.

Enter registration number, date of birth and security code.

Submit and download your admit card.

Applicants can click here to login and download their DSSSB admit card for the posts mentioned above.

Meanwhile, DSSSB will be concluding the application process for recruitment on Assistant Teacher, and Junior Engineer post on October 15, 2019 and will begin the application process for recruitment of Fire Operator on October 7, 2019.

