DSSSB, Delhi Schedules Teacher Recruitment Exams From June 8-20

DSSSB will conduct exams for teacher selection from June 8-20.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has scheduled recruitment exams for various teaching posts under Directorate of Education from June 8 to June 20. The exams will be held on online mode following social distancing, the Board has said.

The admit cards of this exam are expected soon. "Detailed instructions regarding online exam and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website," the DSSSB has said.

DSSSB Admit Card Link

"Candidates should follow all COVID-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing," it has added.

Each day the exam will be held in two shifts.

DSSSB Exam Schedule

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will begin the registration process for the recruitment drive which was announced on May 12 for filling a total of 7,236 posts. The registration will be held on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, till June 24. The selection exam will be held in Delhi/ NCR only. The educational qualification, age, experience and other eligibility conditions against the post shall be determined as on the closing date of online submission of application. The Board has asked candidates to retain the hardcopy of the online application form and the admit card signed by the invigilator till the final result is declared

Click here for more Jobs News