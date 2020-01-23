DRDO To Conclude MTS Recruitment Application Today

DRDO Recruitment: DRDO MTS application will end today

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conclude the application process for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff today, i.e. on January 23. DRDO had announced 1,817 MTS vacancies in December 2019. The vacancies were announced for 10th pass candidates or for those holding an ITI Diploma.

Candidates applying for DRDO MTS recruitment need to register first and generate a login id and password, without which they cannot proceed to application form.

There are six main steps in filling the DRDO MTS recruitment application form - Profile, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Posting Preference, Document, and Application Fee payment.

Before registration, applicants should confirm their candidature from the official recruitment advertisement.

Applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100 to complete the application process. All Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The application process will end today at 5:00 pm.

The selection process for DRDO MTS recruitment will be of two stages. Tier I test will be a computer-based test (CBT). The Exam will be of 90 minutes duration. It will have 30 questions from General Awareness, and 35 questions each from General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability.

Tier II will also be a computer-based test of 90 minutes duration. There will be 40 questions each from General Science, and General mathematics and 20 questions from General English.

The date for both the CBTs will be announced later by DRDO.

