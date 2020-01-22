DRDO MTS Recruitment Registration For 1,817 Posts Ends Soon. Details Here

DRDO MTS recruitment registration can be done at drdo.gov.in.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conclude the application process for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment on January 23, 2020. The registration for the DRDO MTS recruitment can be done on the official website. Details regarding the online application are available on Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) notice board of DRDO website, at drdo.gov.in. DRDO had announced 1,817 MTS vacancies for anyone who has passed class 10 or has an ITI diploma.

The registration process for DRDO's MTS recruitment had begun on December 23, 2019.

The selection process for DRDO MTS recruitment will consist of Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection)

Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Score of Tier-1(CBT) may be normalized as per requirement.

The Tier-1 and Tier-2 will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only.

There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualification required for the post.

The medium for examination will be Hindi and English.

Tier-1 examination is for screening and Tier-2 is for final selection.

Date of the Tier 1 examination will be announced on the official website.

When applying for the DRDO MTS recruitment, applicants must have the following documents scanned for uploading in the application form:

Photograph scanned in .jpg or .jpeg format and file size should be between 20KB and 50KB.

Signature on a plain white paper with black ink and file size should be between 10KB and 20 KB.

10th / matriculation / ITI Certificate and size of the file should be between 50KB-100KB.

Candidates applying for DRDO MTS recruitment need to register first and generate a login id and password, without which they cannot proceed to application form.

There are six main steps in filling the DRDO MTS recruitment application form - Profile, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Posting Preference, Document, and Application Fee payment.

Applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100 to complete the application process. All Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

