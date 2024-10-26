DRDO Invites Applications For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh Per Month

DRDO Fellowship Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is seeking applications from eligible retired officers or those due to retire from central government or autonomous bodies. These positions are offered on a contractual basis for an initial period of one year, extendable up to three years, based upon annual performance reviews.

Available Positions:

DRDO Chair: 5 positions

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: 11 positions

DRDO Fellowships: 19 positions

Eligibility Criteria:

DRDO Chairs: Candidates must be retired or nearing retirement from the post of Distinguished Scientists (DS) or equivalent from DRDO or other scientific and academic institutions at Pay Level-16. Retired Lt Generals or equivalents from the Armed Forces with a technical background (BTech/BE. or equivalent) and higher degrees in Science & Engineering are also eligible.

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: Open to retired Outstanding Scientists (OS) or equivalent from DRDO or other scientific/academic institutions at Pay Level-15. Retired Lt Generals or equivalents with a technical background and higher degrees in relevant fields may also apply.

DRDO Fellowships: For retired or about-to-retire Scientists 'G' or equivalents from DRDO or similar institutions at Pay Level-14. Candidates must also include retired Major Generals or equivalents from the Armed Forces with a technical background.

Pay Scale:

DRDO Chairs: Rs 1,25,000 per month

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: Rs 1,00,000 per month

DRDO Fellowships: Rs 80,000 per month

Additional Details:

Age Limit: Maximum of 5 years post-superannuation.

Tenure: Contractual basis for up to 3 years, subject to annual performance evaluations.

Leave Policy: 1.5 days of paid leave for each completed month of service.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit their applications on A-4 size paper to:

The Director

Director of Personnel

DRDO, Ministry of Defence

Room No. 229 (DRDS-III)

DRDO Bhawan, Rajaji Marg

New Delhi-110011.

The envelope should be marked "Application for DRDO Chair/DRDO Fellow." DRDO officers must have their applications endorsed by their Lab/Estt. Director and Cluster DG.

Additionally, applications can be sent as an advance copy via email to dte-pers.hqr@gov.in.

Required Documents:

Copy of PPO and Identity Card issued upon retirement.

Aadhar Card and PAN Card.

One recent passport-sized coloured photograph.

Selection Process:

Applications will be initially screened by a committee, and shortlisted candidates will be recommended to the selection committee for final approval by the Competent Authority.

General Instructions:

The number of positions may vary.

Ensure eligibility in terms of discipline, experience, and pay level.

Maintain current contact information, as vital updates will be communicated.

Application deadline

Applications must be submitted within 30 days from the advertisement's publication date across DRDO's intranet, website, and national newspapers.

Any misrepresentation or falsification of information may lead to the cancellation of the application without notice.