DRDO Releases Notification For 764 Vacancies, Check Application Deadline, Other Details

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a short notice for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025, announcing 764 vacancies across Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts. The detailed notification will be issued on the official website, drdo.gov.in, soon. According to the short notice, application window will open on December 9, 2025.

Selection process

The selection process will involve a Tier-1 Computer Based Test followed by a Tier-2 skill, practical or trade test, depending on the post.

Age limit

Candidates aged 18 to 28 years and meeting the required educational qualifications for the respective posts will be eligible to apply once the registration link is activated.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

Posts: Senior Technical Assistant-B, Technician-A

Total Vacancies: 764

STA-B Vacancies: 561

Technician-A Vacancies: 203

Registration Begins: December 9, 2025

Application Mode: Online

Selection Process: Tier-1 CBT (screening), Tier-2 CBT/skill/practical test (as applicable)

Official Website: drdo.gov.in

The detailed notification, including eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and important dates, will be released shortly by DRDO.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for updates.