DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2025: The selection process is solely based on merit, with candidates being ranked according to their performance in the final personal interview.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply for post by visiting the official website

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the application process for recruitment of various positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 20 Project Scientist posts on a Contractual Basis. Interested candidates can apply for posts by visiting the official website, drdo.gov.in. 


The official notification: "In pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies relevant to national security, DRDO formulates and executes programmes of scientific research, design, development, testing and evaluation of various systems, subsystems, devices and products required for defence of the nation. DRDO invites applications from highly qualified and competent technologists for tenure-based engagement, purely on contractual basis, as Project Scientists for Programme of DRDO. Initially the contract will be till April 18, 2027 which may be extended depending upon the performance of the Project Scientist and if the requirement exists." 

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2025: Salary 

Project Scientist 'F' 

Consolidated Pay per month: Rs 2,20,717 


Project Scientist 'D' 

Consolidated Pay per month: Rs 1,24,612

Project Scientist 'C' 

Consolidated Pay per month: Rs 1,08,073


Project Scientist 'B'

Consolidated Pay per month: Rs 90,789

 Application Fee & Mode Of Payment


The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS male candidates is Rs. 100, which is non-refundable and non-transferable. This fee must be paid online. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Divyang, and women categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process is solely based on merit, with candidates being ranked according to their performance in the final personal interview. To be considered for selection, candidates must score at least 70% in the interview for unreserved vacancies, while those applying for reserved vacancies must score a minimum of 60%. The decision of the selection committee regarding eligibility, acceptance, or rejection of applications is final and binding, and no further queries or correspondence will be entertained.
 

Comments

