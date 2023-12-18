DRDO Hiring For 102 Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at www.drdo.gov.in.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently accepting job applications for the recruitment of 102 posts. The drive aims to fill vacant positions for store officers, administrative officers, and private secretaries. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The hiring will be on a contractual basis.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of the Defence Research and Development Organisation at www.drdo.gov.in.

In the career section, find the notification titled 'Filling up of various posts in DRDO, Ministry of Defence on Deputation basis' on the homepage.

Select the desired post and print the proforma document.

Fill out the form following the provided instructions and attach the necessary documents in the specified format.

Dispatch the application via speed post to the designated address.

Retain an extra printed copy of the completed application form for future reference.



Check DRDO recruitment 2023 Notice

Details of vacancies:

Stores Officer: 17

Administrative Officer: 20

Private Secretary: 65

Age criteria:



The maximum age for deputation appointments should not exceed 56 years as of January 12, 2024.

Educational requirements:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in a relevant field from a recognised board or university.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected through interviews following a thorough review of applications. To participate, applicants need to obtain the application form from DRDO's official website and submit it to the Deputy Director, Dte of Personnel (Pers-AAl), Room No. 266, Second Floor, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi - 11010. It is essential to highlight that the application form must be dispatched via speed post and received before January 12.

Important note:

Applications lacking supporting certificates/documents to substantiate the claimed qualification and experience will not be processed for determining candidate eligibility for selection.