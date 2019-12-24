DRDO Begins Online Application For Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment

DRDO MTS Recruitmnet: online application process will conclude on January 23, 2020

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) started the application process for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) yesterday on its official website. DRDO had announced 1,817 MTS vacancies for anyone who has passed class 10 or has an ITI diploma. Candidates eligible for the recruitment can apply till January 23, 2020.

When applying for the DRDO MTS recruitment, applicants must have the following documents scanned for uploading in the application form:

Photograph scanned in .jpg or .jpeg format and file size should be between 20KB and 50KB.

Signature on a plain white paper with black ink and file size should be between 10KB and 20 KB.

10th / matriculation / ITI Certificate and size of the file should be between 50KB-100KB.

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: Application Link

Candidates applying for DRDO MTS recruitment need to register first and generate a login id and password, without which they cannot proceed to application form.

There are six main steps in filling the DRDO MTS recruitment application form - Profile, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Posting Preference, Document, and Application Fee payment.

Applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100 to complete the application process. All Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process for DRDO MTS recruitment will consist of Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection). Date for Tier I exam will be announced by DRDO later.

Click here for more Jobs News