Recruitment For 1,817 Posts In DRDO Begins Soon. Details Here

DRDO MTS recruitment: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which is working under Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has invited online applications from the desirous and eligible candidates to fill up the vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central service Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post. Details regarding the online application are available on Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) notice board of DRDO website, www.drdo.gov.in.

The application process for the 1,817 MTS posts will begin on December 23 and closes on January 23.

10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass may appear for this DRDO MTS recruitment.

"Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying. Those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply," the official notification of DRDO MTS recruitment.

The selection process for DRDO MTS recruitment will consist of Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection)

Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Score of Tier-1(CBT) may be normalized as per requirement.

The Tier-1 and Tier-2 will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only.

There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate to essential qualification required for the post.

The medium for examination will be Hindi and English.

Tier-1 examination is for screening and Tier-2 is for final selection.

Date of the Tier 1 examination will be announced on the official website.

DRDO has more than 60 laboratories spread over country which are working in diversified research areas across the spectrum of science.

CEPTAM is entrusted with the recruitment of technical, administrative and allied category of non-gazetted personnel, assessment of DRTC Officers and Staff, and facilitates training for development of these cadre as per the training policy of DRDO.

