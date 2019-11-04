DRDO Announces Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancies For ITR Chandipur

DRDO will conduct walk-in interview for recruitment of JRFs at ITR Chandipur

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced Research Fellowships as Junior Research Fellow vacancies available at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur. The number of vacancies available is two - one in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology and one for Electronics and allied disciplines. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per office requirement. TEh fellowship is initially for a period of two years and extendable as per rules.

The online registration for walk-in interview for DRDO JRF vacancy will start on November 25, 2019 and conclude at 5:00 pm on December 5, 2019.

An ideal candidate for the JRF post will be someone who has passed B.E. or B.Tech. in first division in a relevant discipline and has a valid GATE score or has passed M.E. or M.Tech. with first division at both graduate and post graduate level.

The applicant must not be older than 28 years as on January 4, 2020. Age relaxation of up to 5 years is permissible for SC, ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

The walk-in interview will be held on January 4, 2020.

Candidates who apply for the JRF recruitment should take a printout of their application form and bring the same on the day of the interview along with a Government-issued ID card.

