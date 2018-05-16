DRDO Scientist 'B' Recruitment Notification Released DRDO, RAC has released the detailed advertisement against the indicative one, which was released on May 11, 2018.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT DRDO Recruitment 2018 For 41 Scientist Posts New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (recruit engineering graduates to Scientist 'B' post. The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of the organization has released the detailed advertisement against the indicative one, which was released on May 11, 2018. Upon selection the candidates will be in the level 10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix. 'Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 80000 per month at the present metro city rate.



Detailed recruitment advertisement is available at the official websites drdo.gov.in and rac.gov.in.



A total of 41 vacancies are available in Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science engineering. Candidates with first class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.



Valid GATE score card is a must for applying to DRDO Scientist 'B' recruitment.



'Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process on the basis of valid GATE score, in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of the discipline wise category wise merit list. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree must be related to the Subject/Discipline against which the candidate is applying,' reads the official notification about selection process. 'The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in personal interview. For consideration for selection, a candidate appearing in Personal Interview need to secure minimum qualifying marks of 70% for General candidates and 60% for OBC/SC/ST/DIVYANG candidates,' it clarifies further.



Click here for more Jobs News



Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) will. The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of the organization has released the detailed advertisement against the indicative one, which was released on May 11, 2018. Upon selection the candidates will be in the level 10 (7th CPC) of the pay matrix. 'Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 80000 per month at the present metro city rate.Detailed recruitment advertisement is available at the official websites drdo.gov.in and rac.gov.in.A total of 41 vacancies are available in Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science engineering. Candidates with first class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.Valid GATE score card is a must for applying to DRDO Scientist 'B' recruitment. 'Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process on the basis of valid GATE score, in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of the discipline wise category wise merit list. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree must be related to the Subject/Discipline against which the candidate is applying,' reads the official notification about selection process. 'The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in personal interview. For consideration for selection, a candidate appearing in Personal Interview need to secure minimum qualifying marks of 70% for General candidates and 60% for OBC/SC/ST/DIVYANG candidates,' it clarifies further. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter