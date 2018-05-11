DRDO Notifies Scientist 'B' Recruitment For Engineering Graduates Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will recruit engineering graduates for Scientist 'B' post (Group A gazetted post). The detailed notification is yet to come.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT DRDO Recruitment 2018 For Scientist; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will recruit engineering graduates for Scientist 'B' post (Group A gazetted post). The detailed notification is yet to come. Interested candidates are suggested to monitor the official website of DRDO and the May editions of Employment News for the upcoming DRDO advertisement. 'At least First Class Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology (in relevant Subject/ Discipline) for vacancies in engineering disciplines,' clarifies the indicative advertisement. Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website of the DRDO Recruitment Assessment Centre (RAC) at rac.gov.in.



Selected candidates can also avail sponsored higher studies at IITs/ IISc/ DIAT/ Central Universities.



Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 80,000 pm at the present rates in metro city.



DRDO, the country's premiere defence research organization, had conducted the last Scientist B recruitment in December 2017 in Aeronautical Development Agency. GATE score was important selection criterion. In March the recruitment was for Physics and Psychology disciplines for vacancies at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, Service Selection Boards (SSBs) and Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). The vacancy in Physics is for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.



In the May 2018 recruitment a total of 41 vacancies will be filled.



