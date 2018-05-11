DRDO Notifies Scientist 'B' Recruitment For Engineering Graduates

Selected candidates can also avail sponsored higher studies at IITs/ IISc/ DIAT/ Central Universities.
Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 80,000 pm at the present rates in metro city.
DRDO, the country's premiere defence research organization, had conducted the last Scientist B recruitment in December 2017 in Aeronautical Development Agency. GATE score was important selection criterion. In March the recruitment was for Physics and Psychology disciplines for vacancies at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, Service Selection Boards (SSBs) and Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). The vacancy in Physics is for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.
CommentsIn the May 2018 recruitment a total of 41 vacancies will be filled.
Click here for more Jobs News