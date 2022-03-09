CBSE Releases CTET Results; Direct Link Here

CTET Results have been released at ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

CTET results: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level school education regulator has released the CTET results. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or the CTET results for the 15th edition held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 have been declared and available at CTET website at ctet.nic.in and also on the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

CTET result direct link: https://cbseresults.nic.in/CtetDec21/CtetDec21.htm

"The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December - 2021," the CBSE said in a statement.

For the Paper 1 of CTET 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the exam while 14,95,511 appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the teacher eligibility test.

