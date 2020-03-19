CBSE Begins Form Correction Process For July 2020 CTET

CTET 2020 form correction process has begun for exam scheduled in July

CBSE has begun the online form correction process for CTET 2020 exam which will be held in July this year. The form correction window will close on March 26.

Candidates, who have successfully registered for the exam, will be allowed to make corrections in certain particulars only.

"The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.," says CTET notification.

The facility to make corrections in the CTET application form will be provided only once and fee once remitted for the purpose will not be refunded under any circumstance.

CTET July 2020 Form Correction Link

The first CTET 2020 exam has been scheduled on July 5, 2020. The exam will be held for two papers. Paper I is for individuals who intend to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for individuals who intend to teach classes 6 to 8.

The CTET July 2020 admit cards will be released on the official website. The dates for admit card downloading will be announced subsequently.

CTET will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi.

