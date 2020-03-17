CBSE To Open Application Edit Window For CTET On March 19

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 5.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow CTET candidates to edit their applications from March 19 to March 26. The Board gives one-time chance to candidates, who have registered for the exam, for editing their application form.

"The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.," the exam notice reads.

"This facility will be provided only once. Fee once remitted shall not be refunded or adjusted for future test under any circumstances," the notice also reads.

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 5.

CTET will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi and will be held for two papers where paper I will be for primary classes (class 1 to 5) and paper II will be for upper primary classes (class 6 to 8).

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is held for recruitment of teachers from class 1 to class 8.

