CTET Answer Key Out: What's Next?

More than 14 lakh candidates took the CTET exam this time.

Answer keys and answer sheets of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) were released on July 24. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the scanned images of the answer sheets and the provisional answer key online at the official website ctet.nic.in. As per the data shared by CBSE more than 14 lakh out of the 21 lakh registered candidates took the CTET on July 7. Candidates can verify the scanned images of the CTET answer copies and can also raise objections to the answer key.

Candidates who wish to challenge the official answer key have to deposit Rs 1000 per question through credit or debit card. "If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded," the Board said.

"Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500 per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," it added.

Candidates should note that the records of CTET including OMR Answer sheet is preserved upto two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules.

As per the schedule announced by the Board the CTET result is expected within August 18.

