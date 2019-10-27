CTET Admit Card To Be Released In November

CTET admit card will be available on the website ctet.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official agency which conduct national level teacher eligibility test or CTET, will release the admit card for the same by the third week of November month. According to the official Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) notification, the dates for downloading CTET admit card will be available on the website www.ctet.nic.in. The candidates may download the CTET admit card the official website and appear for the examination at the given centre on December 12.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from confirmation page, the candidate may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

The candidates have to report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the CTET admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

The candidate must show, the CTET admit card downloaded from the official website for admission in the examination room or hall.

A candidate who does not possess the valid CTET admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the CTET admit card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

During the examination, the invigilator will check the admit cards of all the candidates to verify the identity of the candidate.

CTET 2019: Upcoming dates

Admit card download: Third week of November 2019 (Tentative)

Date of examination: December 12, 2019

Declaration of result: Within six weeks from the date of conduct of the examination.

