CBSE Releases Previous Year Question Papers For CTET July 2020

CBSE has released previous year question papers for CTET 2020 exam

CBSE has released previous exam question papers for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The board has released question papers for CTET exam held in December 2019, July 2019 and December 2018. The previous year question papers will help candidates who have applied to appear for CTET July 2020 exam to prepare better.

Candidates can download the CTET previous year question papers from official website, 'ctet.nic.in'.

CTET December 2019 Question Paper

CTET July 2019 Question Paper

CTET December 2018 Question Paper

This year CTET July exam will be held on July 5, 2020. The test will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be an OMR-based test. The exam will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in English and Hindi.

The exam will be held for two papers where paper I will be for primary classes (class 1 to 5) and paper II will be for upper primary classes (class 6 to 8).

CTET exam is an eligibility exam for primary and upper primary teachers, mandatory for recruitment as teachers at a CBSE school. However, qualification in CTET exam is not a guarantee of employment as recruitment process for teachers is held separately.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, dates for several recruitment and eligibility exams had to be revised. However, no such announcement has been made by CBSE for CTET yet.

