CBSE Extends Date To Modify CTET Application; Adds More Exam Centres In Bihar, Assam

CTET 2019 date extended for application modification

CBSE has extended the last date to make corrections in the CTET 2019 application form. In a notice available on the board's website, CBSE has informed that the online correction facility will be available till April 7, 2019. Candidates who have applied for CTET 2019 can login through the official website and make necessary corrections.

Apart from the extension of dates for application modification, the board has also added examination cities in Bihar and Assam.

As per the official notice, the number of candidates applying in Patna and Guwahati has surpassed the capacity of schools and colleges in these cities, and hence the board has added more examination cities in Assam and Bihar to accommodate the applicants.

In Assam now there are four examination cities for CTET which include Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, and Silchar. In Bihar now there are six examination cities which include Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Vaishali.

The facility to modify examination cities is available for all candidates. Candidates can choose three examination cities based on their preference.

"Further, the candidates who have earlier selected Patna and Guwahati are specifically once again informed to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list of examination cities. However, in case of still more number of candidates in these cities, the candidates may be allotted their second/ third choice of examination city or any other city in the possible nearby area," says the official notice.

CTET 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019. CTET will be conducted for two papers. Paper II will be conducted in the morning session and Paper I will be conducted in the afternoon session.

