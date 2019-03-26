CBSE Increases CTET Centres In Assam, Bihar; Modification Option Open Now

CBSE CTET 2019 Exam Centre Choice Modification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has added more exam centres, in Assam and Bihar, to smoothly conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The Board in an official statement has urged the candidates who have selected Patna, Muzaffarpur and Guwahati to change their exam city choices as per the new list. The Board will now conduct the exam at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya and Vaishali in Bihar. Candidates can submit their options at the official website of the exam.

"All candidates may choose/change their examination cities as per their convenience," reads the official statement from the Board. "Further, the candidates who have earlier selected Patna, Muzaffarpur and Guwahati are specifically informed to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list of examination cities. However, in case of still more number of candidates in these cities, the candidates may be allotted their second/ third choice of examination city or any other city in the possible nearby area," it added.

Meanwhile, the correction window facility for CTET applicants is open now. Online corrections in the application form can be done till April 1. Candidates can amend-- name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET - JULY-2019 4 Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/ College/ University, etc.

This is the 12th edition of the CTET. For the last exam, held in December, more than 18 lakh candidates had registered. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam in primary classes category had qualified the exam.

