CTET 2019 Application Begins; Know How To Apply

CTET 2019 application begins at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2019: CTET 2019 application process has begun. The application link is now available on the official website. Candidates will have time till March 5, 2019 to submit the application form. Candidates will be given time till March 8, 2019 to pay application fee either through e-challan or credit/ debit card. CTET exam is conducted for two papers and candidates will have the option to apply for either one or both the papers if they fulfill the required eligibility criteria.

CTET 2019: How to apply?

Step one: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the "Apply Online" link.

Step three: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Step four: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Step five: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Step six: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

In case confirmation page is not generated, candidates should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm from March 14 to March 20, 2019. Candidates would need to provide proof of application fee payment either through e-challan or through Credit/ Debit card.

The application fee for General category candidates for one paper is Rs. 700 and for both papers is Rs. 1200. The application fee for SC, ST, and Differently-Abled Persons for one paper is Rs. 350 and for both papers is Rs. 600.

