CBSE Releases Official Information Brochure For CTET 2019; Application Starts Today

CTET 2019 application process will begin today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official Information Brochure for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 exam. Earlier the board had announced the exam date for CTET 2019. CTET 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019. The online application process for CTET 2019 will begin today. The application link will be activated on the official website shortly.

CTET 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: February 5, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: March 5, 2019

Last date for submission of application fee: March 8, 2019 (before 3:30 pm)

Date of examination: July 7, 2019

CTET 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Stage, candidate must have passed Senior Secondary exam or its equivalent and 2-year diploma course in Elementary Education.

For Elementary Stage, candidate must have passed Graduation in a relevant discipline with 2-year diploma in elementary education.

Candidates are advised to go through the official information brochure for equivalent qualifications.

CTET 2019: Application Process

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for CTET 2019:

Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link.

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

Click here for more Jobs News