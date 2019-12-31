CSIR UGC NET Result Not Soon; Answer Key Awaited.

CSIR NET December 2019 result will not be released in next few days

While it is expected that National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for UGC NET exam today, there is some ambiguity over CSIR NET result. This is the first edition of CSIR NET conducted by NTA.

NTA held the CSIR-NET exam on December 15, 2019 for candidates all over the country. Close to 3 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. "Overall attendance percentage was 80.17% for first shift and 81.29% for second shift," said NTA.

However, the exam was postponed for centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The CSIR-NET exam for Assam and Meghalaya centres were held on December 27, 2019. The Agency is yet to release the provisional answer key for CSIR NET exam.

After the provisional answer key is released, NTA will allow candidates to submit any objection they may have on the key. The objections received will be processed and if found to be correct, the answer key will be changed.

NTA will prepare a final answer key after resolution of all the objections and the result for CSIR-NET will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Given that NTA is yet to release the provisional answer key and complete the process of objection submission, it is highly unlikely that the result will be released in the next few days.

However, some reports have suggested that CSIR-NET result may be released today. The scenario is highly unlikely, but nonetheless candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.

